Unemployment claims decline in Louisiana 

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana declined during the first week of May, dropping nearly 14% from the week prior, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 1,360 unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending May 4, down from the previous week’s 1,573 claims.

Claims are also down 20% from the same week last year.

Continued claims also fell, with 10,092 continued claims filed during the first week of May, down from the previous week’s 11,152 claims.