News alert: DOJ confirms no federal charges in Alton Sterling case

Despite criticizing two Baton Rouge police officers for “reckless” actions that escalated a 90-second encounter that resulted in death of Alton Sterling last July, acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said today there isn’t enough evidence to meet the federal standard to charge the officers with violating Sterling’s civil rights.

In a press conference that got underway just after 1 p.m., Amundson said the Department of Justice is turning the entire case file over to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, which will determine whether to bring state criminal charges against the officers—Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who are white—in the death of Sterling, a 37-year-old black man.

A statement from Landry’s office says he will direct State Police to lead an investigation into possible state charges in the case. Landry also will appoint a prosecutor from the Louisiana Department of Justice to the case.

Noting the federal standard is high, Amundson said experts could not determine whether Sterling, who had a .38-caliber revolver in his pocket, actually reached for the gun or if the officers actually believed that he did.

Amundson said two nationally recognized use-of-force experts consulted with investigators and criticized the actions of the officers during the encounter with Sterling. However, they agreed Salamoni acted reasonably when he fired his weapon and killed Sterling, who struggled with the officers during the encounter.

“Given the totality of the circumstances—that the officers had been fighting with Sterling and had attempted less-than-lethal methods of control; that they knew Sterling had a weapon; that Sterling had reportedly brandished a gun at another person; and that Sterling was much larger and stronger than either officer—the Department cannot prove either that the shots were unconstitutional or that they were willful,” the DOJ’s account of the incident says.

Attorneys for Sterling’s family have called on Landry to take the case and charge the officers. They are also calling for Salamoni’s termination.

“Attorney General Landry can do something and will do something and hold him accountable,” L. Chris Stewart, one of the attorneys for Sterling’s family, said at a separate press conference this afternoon. “Accountability is all anybody ever asked for. You get caught in black, in white, you run to your corner. Give justice where justice is due.”

The press conferences came less than 24 hours after The Washington Post reported that four unidentified sources said officers Salamoni and Lake would not be charged with violating Sterling’s civil rights. The leak stunned Sterling’s family and local elected officials, who throughout the day on Tuesday said the Justice Department had not communicated that a conclusion to the investigation had been reached or that timeline to announce the decision was set.

Rumors that the federal agency would announce a decision on Tuesday swirled throughout the Baton Rouge community last week. The unconfirmed rumors even prompted the postponement of some events.

In July 2016, Salamoni and Lake came face-to-face with Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart at 2112 N. Foster Drive, where he was selling CDs outside. Salamoni and Lake had responded to a call about a man threatening someone with a gun.

Cellphone video showed the officers tasered, tackled and pinned Sterling to the ground. One of the officers shouted, “He’s got a gun!” and multiple shots immediately rang out. Salamoni was identified as the officer who fired the shots. Sterling was shot three times in the chest and three times in the back, according to the DOJ account of what occurred.

Sterling’s family, north Baton Rouge officials and other residents have called for police reforms since the shooting. Measures to institute reforms in police training, residency requirements, vehicle usage and other areas came before the Metro Council repeatedly last year, only to be kicked down the road and ultimately killed. The council, however, recently voted to spend $2.5 million to outfit Baton Rouge police officers with body cameras.

In February, just weeks after taking office, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome laid out new policies requiring officers to de-escalate situations before using physical and deadly force. The policies, which also prevent officers from placing suspects in chokeholds, went into effect immediately.

