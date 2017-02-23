Mark Zuckerberg stops in Baton Rouge for some BBQ

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made Baton Rouge a stop on his tour across the nation. (File photo)

Baton Rouge was the latest stop on Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’sroad trip across the south. The billionaire social media mogul and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were spotted today eating at Smokin Aces BBQ at 2504 Government St. in Mid City.

Entrepreneur and dancer Roxi Victorian—who was in the mood for barbecue as well after finishing a day of work—spotted Zuckerberg and his wife seated at a table with three others.

“I walked up and thought, ‘That looks a lot like Mark Zuckerberg,’” she says. Victorian was on the phone with her mother at the time. She says she walked past him, spotted a friend standing in line and two discussed whether her suspicions were correct. Victorian says her friend didn’t know who Zuckerberg was, but still offered to approached the Facebook CEO to let him know that Victorian’s 9-year-old son, Michael Dukes-Victorian, is a fan.

