General Informatics acquiring Teknarus

General Informatics is continuing to expand, this time with the acquisition of a fellow Baton Rouge-based IT firm. General Informatics—which in October broke ground on a new $20 million headquarters called @Highland at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard—announced this morning that it has acquired assets of Teknarus LLC.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor were details on the specific assets General Informatics is picking up from Teknarus.

Founded in 2000, Teknarus provides full-range IT solutions from software support to website development. Last year, it acquired the assets of InfiniEDGE Software. Specifics of the agreement were not released, but Teknarus says in this morning’s announcement that the InfiniEDGE purchase gave it a strong portfolio of websites, software development and design services.

General Informatics says it has transformed IT departments at businesses with a pay-for-performance approach. With the Teknarus acquisition, General Informatics says it’s hoping to apply the same approach to its marketing services.

