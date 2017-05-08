Executive Spotlight Q&A: Edgardo Tenreiro, Baton Rouge General

(Photo by Don Kadair)

Name: Edgardo Tenreiro

Position(s): CEO

Age: 53

Hometown: South Bend, Indiana

Education: University of Notre Dame—bachelor of arts in politics, philosophy and economics; master of business administration in finance

Despite his two decades worth of hospital experience, Edgardo Tenreiro faced a daunting challenge shortly after taking over as CEO of Baton Rouge General Medical Center. He took the reins—initially on an interim basis—on Aug. 2, less than two weeks before the Capital Region flooded. “My focus immediately shifted to working with our team to care for patients affected by flooding while at the same time caring for the one-third of our team members who were also impacted,” he says. “In the midst of such a tragedy, this teamwork showed the best that the General and Baton Rouge have to offer.” Tenreiro had been serving as the General’s COO since 2015, a role he previously held from 2008 to 2013 before a brief stint at a Chicago-area hospital. After being tapped to fill the ousted Mark Slyter’s position temporarily, Tenreiro eventually won the full-time gig in February. Tenreiro’s goals now include continuing the transformation at the General’s Mid City campus, which has shifted its focus from acute care to specialty care after shuttering its emergency room there in 2015. “It hosts both inpatient and outpatient services, meets the needs of area patients, and remains an economic engine for the area,” he says.

Where did your career start, and how did that previous experience prepare you for your current position?

My health care career started at the NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Florida. I spent almost 20 years there working in many clinical and support departments from accounting to X-Rays and everything in between. I learned hospital management from the ground up, so I have great appreciation for the role of every member of the team.

What is one thing about your job people don’t expect or know about and hear about?

How important of a role physicians play in guiding my job day in and day out. It’s a peculiar give-and-take relationship, but it sets the tone for the long-term direction and success at the General.

What have been some of the unexpected challenges in your position?

Almost immediately upon taking on the interim CEO role, the city flooded. My focus immediately shifted to working with our team to care for patients affected by flooding while at the same time caring for the one-third of our team members who were also impacted. In the midst of such a tragedy, this teamwork showed the best that the General and Baton Rouge have to offer.

What are your goals for Baton Rouge General?

To protect and promote what makes the General great: the way we care for people.

What are the greatest challenges for the health care industry right now?

To remain true to our missions while managing the changes in the industry and payment models.

In such a competitive health care market, how can Baton Rouge General position itself to lead the pack in Baton Rouge?

By focusing on caring for one patient at a time.

Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus has undergone plenty of changes since shutting down the ER there in 2015. What is your vision for the Mid City campus?

Mid City is Baton Rouge’s post-acute care center. It hosts both inpatient and outpatient services, meets the needs of area patients, and remains an economic engine for the area—people forget we employ more than 800 people at the Mid City campus. We’ve worked hard to find innovative ways to keep Mid City thriving. For example, in partnership with HHS—our nutritional care partner—our kitchen at Mid City serves more than 220,000 prepared meals each year to guests and employees at our campus, and additional meal services to seven other health care organizations in the Baton Rouge market, as well as an LSU sorority.

What role will Baton Rouge General play in the nascent Baton Rouge Health District?

We vigorously promote the vision that the Health District exists to bring the necessary level of cooperation so everyone is cared for here and to make Baton Rouge a regional destination for health services. Together with other health care members of the district and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, we will make that dream a reality.

The General has announced a lot of medical partnerships recently. What are the benefits of those, and are more in the works?

Absolutely. Collaborative partnerships with physicians and with like-minded organizations strengthen our ability to care for patients.

If you had to choose one characteristic, what would you says is the most special thing about Baton Rouge General?

That everyone on our team, from physicians and nurses to accountants and food service, whether clinical or non-clinical, deeply cares for each of our patients as individual human beings.

What is your favorite part about what you do? What makes you excited about going to work?

To know that I help a team whose purpose is to make a difference in the lives of our patients and the lives of the members of the team itself.

What is the greatest personal or professional obstacle you’ve overcome, and how did you overcome it?

Pride. But overcome it? God and circumstances are still working on me.

What professional accomplishment are you most proud of?

Helping develop and promote the General’s Work Excellence quality improvement tools and culture.

What other leadership roles do you hold in the community and/or what volunteer efforts do you support?

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Hospice of Baton Rouge, Cancer Services, Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, my favorite charity—the Baton Rouge General Foundation—and Hogar de la Madre (a convent in Spain where my daughter is a nun).

What is a great piece of advice you personally received? Did you have occasion to put it to use?

Ad maiorem Dei gloriam [“for the greater glory of God”]. This is from my Jesuit upbringing, but took me years to finally figure it out and put it to use—that every good work I do is the result of God’s effort, not mine, and is for God’s glory, not mine.

What gets your workday off to a good start?

Three Hail Marys and hitting the gym to practice cleans.

What do you do to unwind?

Ride dirtbikes with a bunch of old guys at the single track trails of the Kisatchie National Forest.

What is an item on your “bucket list”?

Attend Latin Mass at Chartres Cathedral in France.

Where is your go-to spot in Baton Rouge during your free time?

My porch—usually to read.