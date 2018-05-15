Executive Profile: Andy Dupuy

Photo by Don Kadair

Name: Andy Dupuy

Position: President/CEO, Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC

Age: 62

Hometown: Brusly

Education: Brusly High School graduate and some coursework at LSU

Starting out as a pipe detailer and industrial estimator, Andy Dupuy climbed the ranks at The Shaw Group before being part of a team that took over Brown & Root Industrial Services. The company’s Industrial Services Americas division was established in 2015 and represents the re-emergence of the legendary Brown & Root brand.

Dupuy says seeing the company grow is one of the best things about his job. In a business that’s all about people, nurturing and growing the Brown & Root talent pool is also vital. As the division continues to expand through both organic growth and acquisitions, Dupuy is focused on staying true to the company’s core values, while transforming Brown & Root into the most complete industrial services company in the business.

Where did your career start, and how did you get to where you are today?

I started as a pipe detailer and industrial estimator for Pala Inc. in 1974. In 1978, I co-founded United Crafts, an industrial construction business. We sold the company to Shaw in 1997, and it became Shaw’s construction arm and eventually industrial services business. When Shaw sold to CB&I in 2013, our team eventually left and took over Brown & Root Industrial Services.

What are your responsibilities at Brown & Root?

As CEO, I am ultimately responsible for the success of the business, developing and leading the implementation of the vision and expectations of the shareholders.

What is your secret to leadership and advancing in your field?

Hard work. Show up every day and set the pace. Stay true to your core values.

What are your day-to-day responsibilities like?

Internal team meetings, external meetings with clients and support companies, and civic and industry-related involvement.

What is one thing about your job people don’t expect or don’t know and hear about?

The business is all about people. We don’t sell gadgets or goods, only services provided by people. So, the focus is always on coordinating, nurturing and growing the Brown & Root talent pool.

What are some of the biggest challenges?

Competition and adjusting to changing market conditions; shortage of qualified craft labor.

What do you see for the future of your industry?

Continued growth in the refining and chemical/petrochemical markets over the next decade due to competitive and stable natural gas prices and a growing U.S. interest in energy independence. Technology advances will continue to be significant.

What other leadership roles do you hold in the community and/or what volunteer efforts do you support?

I am past president of ABC Pelican Chapter, treasurer of Louisiana Licensing Board for Contractors, chairman-elect of the National Center for Construction Education and Research and distinguished past president of Red Stick Kiwanis Club.

What is your most satisfying professional accomplishment?

I was asked to take over as president of Shaw’s Fossil Power business in 2010 and to lead the completion of three troubled major EPC coal-fired power plants and three EPC combined cycle gas power plants. It took nearly three years, and we completed all on time, safely and profitably.

What is a great piece of advice you have personally received? Did you have occasion to put it to use?

My first boss at Pala, Dick Talbot, told me I should dress for success. So I do.

What is your favorite way to spend your time?

Working on our family property in West Feliciana and playing with my grandson Roman. Also frogging, fishing, hunting and cooking. The normal Cajun man stuff.

If you could have any job other than your own, what would it be?

Archeologist would be a fun job.

What do you do to unwind?

Stay home at Mallard Lakes, cook with my family and enjoy a glass of good wine.

This article was originally published in the second quarter 2018 edition of 10/12 Industry Report. Read more from this issue at 1012industryreport.com.