Baton Rouge area tops 10K home sales in 2016 to set yet another record

Fueled in part by increased activity following the August flood, home sales in the eight-parish Capital Region closed out 2016 at a record high, according to new figures released today by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

A total of 10,610 sales were recorded by GBRAR last year, an 8.6% increase over sales of 9,769 in 2015. The increase is significant, especially when you consider that 2015 marked the first time area sales eclipsed 9,000. In 2014, 8,973 sales were recorded.

December marked a third straight month of big sales increases in the Capital Region. The 15.8% increase, compared to the same month in 2015, followed increases of 38.9% in November and 24.4% in October.

Along with the sales increase in 2016, inventory continued to tighten and average home sale prices dipped slightly, likely due to the high number of flood damaged homes being sold at reduced prices during the third quarter.

Daily Report has the full story.