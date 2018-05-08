Wampold sells New Orleans apartment complex for $27.6M

Four years after completing a high-rise apartment complex in downtown New Orleans, developer Mike Wampold has sold the 17-story property at the corner of Elk Place and Rampart Street for nearly $27.6 million to Bluegreen Corporation, a Florida company that owns and operates vacation timeshare properties.

Wampold declines to say how much he made on the deal. He acquired the 1970s-era office building, formerly known as Elk Place, in 2011 for an undisclosed price and spent slightly more than $20 million renovating it into a 96-unit complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and a rooftop pool. Rents averaged around $2 per square foot.

Wampold says the complex did well, but the competition was stiff and demand fell off when the state changed the rules in 2015 on its movie tax credit incentive program.

“The rental market had so many conversions and there was just an abundance of product there that was all put on the market at one time,” he says. “When we could sell it for $300,000 per unit we thought that was a pretty good deal so we took it.”

Daily Report has the full story.