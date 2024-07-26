How Baton Rouge restaurateurs are responding to social media pressures

There’s another crucial ingredient restaurants need in 2024: an active, engaging social media presence.

As 225 reports, busy restaurant owners nowadays are tasked with creating menu items that taste good―and stand out on feeds.

Longtime chef, restaurateur and Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group partner Peter Sclafani says using social media in the restaurant industry is a new way of marketing. He and his wife, Michelle, who runs the brand’s social accounts, even set out to make SoLou, MRF’s Perkins Road restaurant, more Instagrammable.

And it’s working. The restaurant now has more than 10,000 Instagram followers, the most of all MRF concepts. Diners can’t resist snapping pics of its Tabletop S’mores, garnished cocktails, cotton candy tufts and patio mural.

Others lean on the likes of Baton Rouge’s growing group of more than 30 food influencers for help—they recognize that collaborating can bring in new customers hoping to try what their eyes have already feasted on online.

