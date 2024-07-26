How the effort to repeal Louisiana’s state income tax is going

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s goal to repeal or reduce the Louisiana income tax and simplify the state’s convoluted tax code will have to wait until at least next year after Legislative leaders said the effort requires more planning, the USA Today Network reports.

While Republican Senate President Cameron Henry and House Speaker Phillip DeVillier says the Legislature won’t call lawmakers into a Special Session this summer, they plan to hold public meetings to “refine” plans to overhaul the state tax code.

“Since adjourning in June, talks have continued with Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson and others to discuss what comprehensive tax reform would look like in Louisiana,” Henry says. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but it’s a very complicated issue that requires continued discussion. The public deserves time to see our plans and understand the implications for their families and their businesses. We want to get this right.”

Nelson has previously told USA Today Network the goal remains to lower the income tax rate initially with “revenue triggers in place that will reduce it to zero.”

That planning will have to factor in three years of annual budget forecast shortfalls of $600 million to $700 million, which could require cuts to higher education and health care.

The largest factors leading to Louisiana’s next “fiscal cliff” are the expiration of a 0.45% temporary sales tax that generates $455 million in annual revenue and the expiration of a temporary 2% sales tax on business utilities that generates $211 million in annual revenue.

Nelson has said addressing the “huge problem” will require “comprehensive changes,” including the reduction of billions of dollars in tax exemptions, exclusions and credits that will allow Louisiana to reduce its personal and business tax rates.

Read the full story.