Roundup: BASF earnings / School system update / Sick-out scrapped

Flat: BASF backed its full-year outlook despite posting flat second-quarter earnings after cost-saving measures offset a decline in sales due to lower prices across all segments. The German chemical giant on Friday posted second-quarter sales of 16.11 billion euros ($17.47 billion), down from €17.31 billion the previous year. The company completed its capacity expansion for key specialty compounds manufactured at its Geismar plant late last year. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Press Club: East Baton Rouge Parish School System President Carla Powell-Lewis, newly appointed Superintendent LaMont Cole, and Deputy Superintendent Adam Smith will be the guest speakers at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Powell-Lewis will share board initiatives. Cole will discuss his vision and 100-day plan for the school system, and Smith will speak about the implementation of the plan for the beginning of school.The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Canceled: Two teachers unions that were planning a sick-out on the first day of school to protest Adam Smith’s removal from the superintendent ballot have canceled those plans. The sick-out was initially planned as a way to push for interim superintendent Adam Smith to be properly appointed to the position and as a method of protest after his name was pulled from the ballot. Read more from WBRZ-TV.