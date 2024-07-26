Employees pushing back against return-to-office policies

Return-to-office mandates gained steam over the past few years, but that push has slowed, Inc. reports.

In the first half of 2024, return-to-office policy announcements have “slowed considerably” compared to 2023, according to a report from real estate services company JLL.

A recent survey of 800 companies conducted by Resume Builder revealed that 95% of companies said employees would suffer consequences if they didn’t return to the office, according to data presented at the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Trends seminar in May.

However, employees are pushing back, leaving for other job opportunities, or disengaging at work. A FlexJobs poll found that 63% of professionals are willing to accept a pay cut for a job working remotely. Companies argue that worker productivity is the main reason for the push, but there are studies citing evidence of higher and lower productivity from remote workers.

Collaboration is more effective in person, but workers get frustrated by coming to the office and spending their entire day on Teams or Zoom. Many executives are experiencing delayed response times from remote employees, indicating they are less engaged. Workers want flexibility, while employers seek productivity.

Since the pandemic, companies have adopted new ways of working. According to Gallup data, most remote-capable teams work in a hybrid or completely remote model. According to the JLL report, 81 percent of Fortune 100 employees work for hybrid employers, averaging 3.11 required days in the office per week.

With company policies seeming to stabilize, making drastic changes to increase in-person time could lead to turnover.

