Governor vetoes 31 bills from legislative session

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry vetoed 31 bills this session while signing 792 into law, The Center Square reports.

Notably, he rejected legislation addressing deepfakes in politics (HB 154 and SB 97), citing concerns over potential First Amendment violations.

House Bill 154 from Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, was set to criminalize deepfakes of political candidates, a technique used to deceive voters with false impersonations or depictions of the nominee through AI to manipulate audio or video.

Senate Bill 97 by Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, was similar to HB 154. It required someone to disclose the use of deepfake technology in election-related media.

Landry also opposed HB 934, sponsored by Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, R-Livonia. The bill said when the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries leases land for carbon sequestration projects, 30% of the lease proceeds must go to the parish. Landry indicated he liked the idea but argued funds of this nature should only be subject to a public vote. The rule already applies when other state agencies lease land for those projects, according to LaCombe.

