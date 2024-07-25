See which Capital Region municipalities received grants from LED

Two Capital Region municipalities will receive a new grant to support improvement projects and promote growth in certified Louisiana Development Ready Communities.

Through the Louisiana Economic Development grant program launched last year, the city of Gonzales and the town of Livingston will each receive $10,000. Gonzales plans to use the $10,000 to update the city’s website with a newly created page dedicated to economic development and developing new marketing materials, according to an announcement.

Gonzales Mayor Ryland Percy in a prepared statement says the city has already seen benefits from following the Development Ready Community process with LED’s help.

The town of Livingston, in Livingston Parish, was also tapped to receive a $10,000 grant. The town became certified as a Louisiana Development Ready Community late last year.