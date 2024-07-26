Roundup: Suing the NBA / Global stocks / State rep DWI

Lawsuit: Warner Bros. Discovery sued the NBA on Friday as it tries to maintain broadcast rights for a package of live games. The NBA said Wednesday it had reached agreements with Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Amazon on three different packages of games, ending its nearly 40-year relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Turner Sports. The 11-year media rights deal is worth roughly $77 billion—a massive increase over the previous agreement as the value of live sports booms. Read more from CNBC.

On the up-and-up: A gauge of global stocks rose and was on track for its best daily performance in six weeks on Friday as equities steadied after a sharp selloff and U.S. economic data showed an improving inflation landscape, sending Treasury yields lower. Read more from Reuters.

Driving while intoxicated: State Rep. Kendricks “Ken” Brass, D-Vacherie, has been charged with a first offense DWI and improper lane use after a traffic stop last night. Shortly after midnight last night, a state trooper saw a 2018 GMC Yukon swerving in and out of the travel lane while traveling on LA 44 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. Brass was arrested and transported to the Gonzales Police Department, where he consented to a chemical breath test and registered over the legal limit. Read more from WAFB-TV.