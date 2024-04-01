Louisiana Public Facilities Authority: Supporting Louisiana’s economic vitality through 50 years of financing

For 50 years, the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority (LPFA) has contributed to strengthening the state’s economic growth and resilience. Through its bond financings and job-creation initiatives, LPFA has served as a catalyst for enhancing economic development, healthcare and education across Louisiana communities.

As a conduit issuer of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, the LPFA has financed more than $29.8 billion through 882 bond issuances in Louisiana since it was created in 1974. There have been more than $30 million bond bank loans in LPFA funds, which have generated $4.9 million in savings for governmental entities across the state. Further, LPFA has financed $44 million through its Rural Development Loan program, generating an additional $1.1 million in savings.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Tricia A. Dubroc, President & CEO; Martin Walke, Vice President; Joni M. Leggio, Vice President Phone: 225.923.0020 or 800.228.4755 Address: 2237 S. Acadian Thruway, Suite 650, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Website: LPFA.com and lela.org

Through its bond issuances and programs, LPFA has financed a diverse range of ventures, such as educational facilities, hospitals, student loans, industrial and economic development projects, and essential programs for state and local governmental units. By providing the means for qualifying projects and entities to receive tax-exempt financing and achieve interest cost-savings, the LPFA has provided crucial support for economic and community development across the state—furthering its mission to make Louisiana a better place to live, work and raise families.

As a self-supporting authority that operates solely on self-generated revenue, the LPFA has never requested nor received any tax or other appropriation from the state of Louisiana for its operations. The LPFA’s operating expenses are covered through revenue generated by its bond issuances and programs.

Through its education division, the Louisiana Education Loan Authority (Lela), LPFA supports college-bound students. Lela provides students and families with responsible borrowing options through its LelaChoice supplement loan programs. Refinancing higher-cost student loans also is available through Lela’s RefiHELP program. Additionally, Lela offers free remote assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), the federal-aid form that highschool students must submit before graduating. In 2023, Lela assisted nearly 10,000 students. More than 450,000 students have received financing or outreach assistance since Lela’s inception in 1984.

“Fifty years is a significant milestone and we’re incredibly proud that the LPFA has remained committed to serving the people of Louisiana and continuing to help fuel Louisiana’s growth and resilience,” says LPFA President and CEO Tricia A. Dubroc. “Throughout our history, we have maintained strong partnerships with business and industry, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this milestone without them. We look forward to continuing our efforts to make our state a better place to live and work for the people of Louisiana well into the future.”