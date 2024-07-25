GDP report for the second quarter surprises economists. See why

Economic activity in the U.S. was considerably stronger than expected during the second quarter, according to initial estimates released Thursday from the Commerce Department.

Real gross domestic product, measuring all the goods and services produced during the April-through-June period, increased at a 2.8% annualized pace adjusted for seasonality and inflation. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted the real GDP would increase 2.1% following a 1.4% rise earlier this year.

Consumer spending helped push growth, as did contributions from private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment, according to the first of three estimates the department will provide.

Read the full story.