Roundup: College Flyover project / Amedisys / Casino acquisition

No reroute necessary: The left lane of westbound Interstate 12 from Essen Lane to the I-10/I-12 merge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The weekend closure will allow College Flyover project crews to install new sign foundations between the westbound and future realigned eastbound lanes of I-12. Crews also will close the left shoulder of eastbound I-12 from the I-10/I-12 split to Essen Lane during the weekend. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2025, pending weather and unforeseen conditions.

Second quarter results: Baton Rouge-based Amedysis reported on Thursday that its net service revenue increased $38.2 million to $591.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $553.0 million in 2023. See the full release.

Part of the family: Gambling company Bally’s Corporation is merging with The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., which owns the Queen Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge. The Queen currently operates four gaming facilities, including the two in Baton Rouge. The combination will expand the company’s casino and resorts segment to 19 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities across 11 states and enhance the company’s development pipeline. Read the full announcement.