Roundup: New superintendent / Southwest Airlines / At-risk youth 

LaMont Cole: After a tumultuous selection process, the East Baton Rouge School Board has finally chosen its new leader: Metro Council member LaMont Cole. The school board is hosting a press conference Thursday morning starting at 11 a.m. to introduce the new superintendent. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Is that seat taken?: Southwest Airlines will soon assign seats on flights and sell some with extra legroom, making sweeping changes in a bid to broaden its appeal to passengers and boost revenue. The plans, announced Thursday, also come as Southwest fends off an activist investor pushing for an overhaul of the airline’s leadership and operating strategy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Louisiana worst: A new study ranks Louisiana as having the highest percentage of at-risk youth, another survey in which the state ranks last in key quality-of-life metrics. The WalletHub report released this week is based on more than a dozen indicators. Read more from the USA Today Network.