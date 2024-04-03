LANTEC Corporate Training: LANTEC evolves as a training provider in today’s world

LANTEC’S Journey over the past 25 years is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. Founded with a focus on technology training, the company has undergone significant transformation, responding to changes in the market and embracing new opportunities.

As COO Christy Brasseaux reflects, “Looking back over my 23 years of tenure, the two most remarkable transitions I’ve witnessed include the growing demand for interpersonal skills training over technical skills, and of course, the evolution of virtual training.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Rickie P. Comeaux, President & CEO Phone: 225.293.0656 Address: 4000 S. Sherwood Forest, Suite 401, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Website: lantecctc.com

In its early years, LANTEC established itself as a leader in technology training, catering to the growing demand for IT skills in the workforce. However, recognizing the need to diversify its offerings and adapt to shifting industry trends, the company began expanding its curriculum to include leadership and professional development courses. This strategic shift allowed LANTEC to broaden its client base and address a wider range of training needs.

“LANTEC recognized that today’s employers want to focus more upon shoring up the people skills that sometimes fall short in tech-savvy staff, and we are now able to fill that niche with a plethora of professional development topics, Brasseaux says. “Teaching folks how to communicate more effectively, deal with organizational change and become better leaders has proven much more useful to our customers in 2024 than we ever imagined in our humble beginnings.”

One of the key challenges LANTEC faced during its evolution was the necessity to adapt its business model in response to physical moves. Despite these challenges, LANTEC seized the opportunity to refine its services and enhance its value proposition. By leveraging its expertise in technology training, while expanding into leadership and professional development, LANTEC positioned itself as a comprehensive training provider capable of meeting the multifaceted needs of modern organizations.

1 of 3

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic presented LANTEC with a unique set of challenges and opportunities. With restrictions on in-person gatherings and the sudden shift to remote work, LANTEC swiftly pivoted its training delivery model from 100 percent in-person to 70 percent virtual platforms in 2020.

This transition not only allowed the company to continue serving its clients, but also opened up new opportunities to reach a broader audience. By embracing virtual instructor-led training, LANTEC was able to deliver high-quality education to clients across different geographic regions, including federal agencies such as the U.S. Navy, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

LANTEC’s success in navigating the pandemic and its transition to virtual training underscores its agility and commitment to innovation. By embracing new technologies and methodologies, LANTEC has remained at the forefront of corporate training, ensuring that its clients receive the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s world.

“I enjoy watching companies that we work with grow and improve over the years,” says Senior Account Executive Brad Berard. “Hearing from clients about reductions in turnover, improved morale and culture and other tangible improvements is always a great feeling.”

As a primary training provider to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Incumbent Worker Training Program (IWTP) since 2008, LANTEC has acquired over $20 million in awards for Louisiana based employers to invest in their staff’s growth and development. LANTEC works with employers to customize their necessary training endeavors and manages the grant to ensure success on all fronts. The IWTP also allows small business owners to take part in the initiative by funding up to $3,000 per fiscal year for every employee to skill up in areas that will impact their bottom line in meaningful and immediate ways.

LANTEC’s impact extends far beyond its training programs, as the company is committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes. One notable aspect of LANTEC’s community involvement is its support for charitable organizations such as Dreams Come True and the Brian Bordelon Memorial Scholarship. In addition to its financial contributions, LANTEC actively encourages employee engagement in volunteer activities through giveback days and offers a 100 percent charitable match to any employee contribution.

“Our commitment to customer service, hiring and maintaining amazing instructors and a willingness to be nimble, has led us to celebrating our 25th year in business, three thriving Louisiana training center locations and a myriad of loyal federal customers nationwide,” Brasseaux adds. “We are excited and thankful to see what the next 25 years holds in store for our hardworking and talented team here.”

From the President & CEO

Rickie P. Comeaux

As we commemorate our 25th anniversary, it is with immense pride and gratitude that I reflect on LANTEC’s incredible journey. Since our inception in 1999, LANTEC has become a trailblazer in corporate training, guided by unwavering core values. Our commitment to providing a positive environment for employee growth, delivering leading-edge technology training and engaging with the community through organizations like Dreams Come True, Sky High for Kids and Habitat for Humanity remains steadfast. From our humble beginnings training just 700 students in Baton Rouge in 2000 to training over 15,000 across the nation in 2023—including Hawaii, Alaska and international locations—LANTEC’s global influence has soared. We are a key provider for the Louisiana Workforce Commission and can boast collaborations with federal agencies like GSA, DOJ, FEMA, the Navy, the Army and many more. As we reflect on this journey, appreciation is extended to our dedicated staff and clients who have been the driving force behind our success. Here’s to embracing change, nurturing growth and shaping the future for another 25 years.