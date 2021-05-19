News alert: John Davies retiring from BRAF

John G. Davies has announced he will retire as president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, after nearly 33 years at the helm of the organization.

Davies, 71, announced his retirement at BRAF’s annual meeting at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

His retirement is effective Jan. 1.

In his more than three decades at BRAF, Davies grew the organization from a community foundation with some $5 million in assets into one of the most powerful institutions in Baton Rouge, with gross assets of more than $700 million in 2019.

That growth was fueled, in large part, through the activities of BRAF’s for-profit real estate development company, Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which Davies established with assets bequeathed to the foundation in the 1990s by the late Wilbur Mavin.

With such a powerful instrument in its toolbox, Davis and BRAF were able to undertake some of the most transformative projects in recent Baton Rouge history including: the development of The Shaw Center for the Arts, Hilton Capitol House Baton Rouge, the IBM Building and 525 Lafayette, and the Water Campus, as well as smaller but still-significant projects like the Acadian Village Shopping Center and Bon Carre.

Other key BRAF projects championed by Davies include: the development of the Baton Rouge Health District, the restoration of the Baton Rouge Lakes, and the creation of the Bridge Center for Hope, New Schools for Baton Rouge and the Center for Planning Excellence.

“My work for the Foundation is my life’s work,” says Davies, in a prepared statement. “I am extraordinarily proud of the achievements that our team has delivered to our community. I cannot imagine a more fulfilling career. Much good has been done and much important work lies ahead. I look forward to witnessing the achievements that the Foundation will register in the future.”

BRAF Chair Jennifer Eplett Reilly and Past Chairs William E. Balhoff and Dennis Blunt will lead a national search to find a new CEO and president, with the new leader expected to be hired by late fall.

