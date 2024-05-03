House advances home insurance bill repealing ‘three-year rule’

The Louisiana House of Representatives this week approved a bill that would phase out what is known as the “three-year rule,” which blocks insurers from dropping a policy or raising that policy’s deductible after it has been renewed for three years, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The bill, which is awaiting Gov. Jeff Landry’s signature, is at the center of a high-stakes push by Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple to reduce regulations on insurers in hopes of attracting more of them to the state.

Under the bill, insurers would be allowed to drop 5% of their policies as long as they aren’t concentrated in a single parish. Insurers would also be allowed to raise deductibles up to 5% of a home’s value.

Lawmakers also sent a bill to Gov. Landry this week that would allow insurers to raise premiums without having to get pre-approval from the Department of Insurance.

Read more from The Daily Advertiser.