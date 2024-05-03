Roundup: Buccee’s / Mick Jagger / Apple

Leave it to beaver: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the City of Ruston, the state and the Federal Highway Administration last week for the development of the Louisiana’s first Buc-ee’s store. The destination, projected to attract up to 15,000 customers a day, is expected to open in 2025. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Moves like Jagger: Rolling Stones’ legendary frontman Mick Jagger took a swipe at Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Thursday night during the rock group’s set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and the governor barked back on social media. After singing the hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Jagger said this: “We’re an inclusive group. We like to include everyone. The governor is here, and we’d like to include him, even though he’s trying to take us back to the Stone Age.” Read more from the USA Today Network.

Buyback: Apple Inc. announced Friday the biggest U.S. buyback ever, saying its board approved an additional $110 billion in share repurchases. With the announcement, the maker of iPhones tops its own record, from 2018, for largest buyback value announced in the U.S. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.