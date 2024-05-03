Yellen: Threats to democracy risk US economic growth

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is arguing that a fractured democracy can have destructive effects on the economy—an indirect jab at Donald Trump.

Yellen, in an address prepared for delivery Friday in Arizona, uses economic data to paint a picture of how disregard for America’s democratic processes and institutions can cause economic stagnation for decades.

Yellen, taking a rare step toward the political arena, never mentions Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, by name in her speech for the McCain Institute’s Sedona Forum, but she hints at the former president’s potential impact if he regains the White House.

Her remarks serve as a sort of warning for business leaders who may overlook Trump’s disregard for modern democratic norms because they prefer the former president’s vision of achieving growth by slashing taxes and stripping away regulations.

Yellen acknowledges that democracy “doesn’t seem like typical terrain for a treasury secretary,” but she adds that “democracy is critical to building and sustaining a strong economy.”

