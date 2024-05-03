See the latest on the proposal for education savings accounts 

A broad survey of K-12 schools may be deployed before Louisiana implements a program that would allow families to use state funds for private education, including tuition and tutoring, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The Senate Committee on Finance voted 4-3 to advance Senate Bill 313 from Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, on Thursday. The proposal calls for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to use the survey findings to help form the new education savings accounts program.

The survey also pushed back—at least for one year—a decision from lawmakers on how much to spend on the program.

