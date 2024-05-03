With job growth slowing and unemployment rising, is a rate cut on the way?

Breaking from a string of data showing surprising strength in the labor market, job growth slowed and unemployment rose in April, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Employers in the U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 175,000 jobs last month—below the 240,000 economists expected and far less than the 300,000-plus added in March.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, ticked up from 3.8% in March to 3.9% in April. While the labor market does seem to be cooling, there does not appear to be any serious deterioration in hiring conditions.

Wages also rose less than predicted, increasing 3.9% year over year after rising 4.1% in March.

These figures ease fears of an “overheating economy” and will keep hope alive for a late-summer interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve. They won’t change much about the Fed’s immediate outlook, though, as another employment report is due before officials’ June 11-12 meeting.

