Were votes in the Louisiana House altered after legislators cast them?

A few Louisiana lawmakers saw their votes changed from what they had submitted on Wednesday, leading to the passage of a controversial bill restricting union activities among government workers, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

State Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, flashed a thumbs-down Wednesday while away from the voting machine on his desk, indicating to the House speaker that he was voting no for House Bill 571, which looks to prohibit public sector union members, except for police and firefighter unions, from discussing or organizing union activities while working or on paid leave.

As the publication reports, the speaker acknowledged his vote, and his name lit up in red on the tally board.

Moments later, it flashed to green. The bill passed 53-39, barely clearing the 53-vote threshold to pass the House.

Zeringue was not the only member to insist their vote was changed.

Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, had stepped outside the chamber at the time of the vote. Instead of being marked absent, he was recorded as voting “yes.”

