News alert: Stay-at-home order extended for Louisiana until May 15

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced he will extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order until May 15 to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. Louisiana does not currently meet the White House criteria for entering Phase 1 of reopening.

While Louisiana has seen positive, improving trends statewide in terms of new case growth and new hospitalizations in several regions across the state, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or to plateau, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health. The White House criteria calls for declining numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, among other things.

Edwards’ decision is based on regional data that shows that while overall new cases and hospitalizations have decreased, this is not the case in several regions. For example, in the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions, both new cases and new hospitalizations have increased.

Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barbershops, bars and casinos. Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Nonessential retail businesses in Louisiana will continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.

Three significant changes in the revised stay-at-home order include:

• Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.

• Restaurants will be allowed to open outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.

• All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask. Additionally, both the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly urge everyone to wear masks when in public.

The state will move to Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, provided that symptoms, new case counts and hospitalizations decrease and the state continues to surge testing and contact tracing capacity.

Phase 1 lifts the stay-at-home order and eases restrictions on some public spaces like houses of worship and restaurants as well as opening other businesses that have been closed such as barbershops and salons, but with restrictions on occupancy and strict requirements for personal distancing and masks to keep everyone safe. Occupancy for these businesses will be limited to 25% of each buiding’s fire marshal limits.

As Louisiana prepares for the next phase of reopening, business owners and churches are encouraged to plan as well, including understanding their building’s maximum occupancy limits, which may require contacting local government or the State Fire Marshal’s office. They should also plan on ensuring employees have masks.

Gov. Edwards intends to make his next announcement on moving to Phase 1 in Louisiana by May 11. Read the full announcement.