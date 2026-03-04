Roundup: Venture Global profits / LA GATOR / Housing crunch

Louisiana-backed growth: Venture Global’s core profit nearly tripled in the fourth quarter as LNG volumes surged from its Plaquemines export facility in Louisiana. The company expanded long-term sales deals and reaffirmed plans for its CP2 project, though its 2026 earnings outlook came in below Wall Street expectations due to storm impacts and anticipated margin pressure. Read more from the Pipeline and Gas Journal.

Funding: Supporters of Louisiana’s LA GATOR school voucher program are pushing lawmakers to expand funding, arguing it gives families more control over education options. But top legislators remain skeptical, warning the program’s costs could rapidly grow and questioning whether the state can sustain broader funding in future budgets. Read more from The Center Square.

New legislation: A bipartisan Senate housing bill is nearing passage, aiming to boost home construction, convert abandoned buildings into housing and curb large institutional investors’ ownership of single-family homes. Backed by the White House, the proposal marks the most significant federal housing legislation in decades as lawmakers seek ways to ease affordability pressures. Read more from The Washington Post.