Luxury cruise operator Viking Holdings is reporting stronger profits and robust bookings, signaling continued demand for river and ocean cruises, The Wall Street Journal writes, and that growth could have implications for Baton Rouge’s developing riverfront tourism economy.

The Switzerland-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $299.9 million, up from $103.7 million a year earlier, while revenue climbed 28% to $1.72 billion. Viking says bookings remain strong, with 86% of its passenger capacity for the 2026 season already sold as of mid-February and advance bookings totaling nearly $6 billion.

The strong outlook comes as Baton Rouge is increasingly positioning itself as a Mississippi River cruise destination. Viking riverboats began visiting the downtown riverfront in 2020, with the vessels expected to bring hundreds of additional tourists each year.

The company’s growth also follows a recent announcement that American Cruise Lines plans to bring roughly 100 annual dockings to Baton Rouge under a 20-year agreement with the city—an investment projected to generate about $25 million in economic impact and boost spending at local businesses.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.