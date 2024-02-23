What tourism officials are saying after riverboat cruise company ceases operations

Despite the announcement this week by riverboat cruise company American Queen Voyages that it would immediately cease operations, Baton Rouge travel officials say they remain optimistic about the future of cruising along the Mississippi River.

American Queen Voyages was one of three companies operating cruises docking in Baton Rouge. Its flagship cruiseliner, American Queen, docked at Baton Rouge 45 times last year.

With the American Queen being decommissioned, there are still 168 dockings scheduled this year for Baton Rouge by riverboats operated by Viking and American Cruise Lines—a decrease from last year, but still higher than years prior. Last year, there were 185 dockings scheduled for Baton Rouge, bringing an estimated 17,000 passengers to the city.

“While we are sad to lose the American Queen, Baton Rouge is still benefiting from the renewed, post-pandemic interest in exploring the Mississippi River,” says Laura Cating, with Visit Baton Rouge.

Viking operates the Viking Mississippi riverboat, while American Cruise Lines operates the Symphony, Serenade, Melody, Heritage and Splendor.