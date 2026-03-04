The stories behind this year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame changemakers

The Business Awards & Hall of Fame recognize more than success. They honor the changemakers—people who saw a need, challenged the status quo and built something lasting, often quietly and patiently. In doing so, they helped reshape the economic and civic fabric of the Capital Region and beyond.

This year’s honorees reflect that idea in six very different ways. They include a second-generation industrial leader who started over to build a purpose-driven company rooted in innovation and safety; a family patriarch who transformed a humble car wash into a nationally influential business model while never losing sight of his people; and a nurse whose personal experience gave rise to an entirely new model of care for medically fragile children and working families.

They also include a pharmaceutical founder proving that data, discipline and compassion can coexist in a highly regulated industry; an insurance executive whose steady leadership, humility and service left a permanent mark on Baton Rouge institutions and nonprofits; and a risk-taker who bet everything on the idea that locally focused, relationship-driven banking still matters—and could help a city grow.

Taken together, their stories show how change really happens in a community—through deliberate choices, hard calls and a steady willingness to take risks when it matters most. These honorees built with purpose, stayed true to their values and left Baton Rouge better than they found it. That’s what makes them changemakers—and why their impact will be felt well beyond this moment.

See Business Report’s latest cover package for stories about each of this year’s winners, and how they make Baton Rouge a better place to live and work.