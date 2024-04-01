Lockstep Technology Group: Staying a step ahead in today’s dynamic world

As a trusted IT solutions provider in the government, education, and medical markets, Lockstep Technology Group helps connect, protect and empower clients with their data.

From reliable wired and wireless networks to tailored cloud-based solutions and virtual private networks, Lockstep customizes advanced networking solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. This includes developing a complete disaster recovery or business continuity plan, which is vital in a region where weather events can affect connectivity.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Sean Sullivan, SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy; Molly Evans, VP of Sales; Charles Rougeau, VP of Sales Engineering Phone: 225.761.0088 Address: 6867 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Website: lockstepgroup.com

“We’re good at protecting our clients’ data because that’s critical,” says Molly Evans, Vice President of Sales. “Connectivity and backup aren’t just services we provide; it’s how our clients collaborate, communicate and achieve their goals. It’s the cornerstone of success in today’s digital world.”

In an ever-evolving landscape, cybersecurity remains a paramount concern for all organizations. Not only can sensitive information be leaked, but it can also result in lost time and revenue. With threats like ransomware growing increasingly complex, the solutions needed are also continually evolving.

In the past it was as simple as deploying a firewall, but now multiple products, full time analysts, and employee training are needed to protect your organization from attacks,” Evans says, adding that internal threats such as clicking on harmful links continue to be a common vulnerability.

Still, simply having multiple cybersecurity products is not enough for protection; vigilant monitoring is essential. With security threats changing in real time, Lockstep’s team of “threat hunters” is dedicated to researching the latest threats and responding to clients’ cybersecurity alerts.

Through its Security Advisory Service, Lockstep offers a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s network vulnerabilities and potential risks. They develop an action plan for prioritizing and addressing these concerns, which Lockstep presents to executive-level decision makers.

“We deliver a service that helps you leverage the tools in your environment to their fullest potential,” Evans says. “We don’t lead with a product; we work to understand the client’s current environment and business goals, ensuring our solutions drive success.”

Moreover, Lockstep empowers organizations by providing a wide range of endpoint solutions, including laptops, interactive panels, and IoT devices like cameras and smart sensors. These devices play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving overall business outcomes.

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Lockstep stays a step ahead of the trends, offering innovative solutions to safeguard their clients’ data and ensure their success in today’s dynamic world.

With a strong presence across the Southeast and three decades of service in Baton Rouge, Lockstep combines local expertise with advanced technical resources to deliver top-notch service. “We can think big and deliver local,” Evans says. “We’re a good fit whether you need experts to supplement your internal IT team or you need us to be your complete managed solutions provider.”