Shell Chemical earns Lantern Award from LED

Shell Chemical, in Ascension Parish, brought home the 2024 Lantern Award for manufacturing excellence from Louisiana Economic Development.

Shell was one of eight companies recognized at the Capitol Park Museum on Thursday for demonstrating business excellence, innovation and community service.

LED established the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize manufacturers from each of Louisiana’s eight economic regions whose economic impact and commitment to public service ensure a brighter future for their employees, their communities and the state.

The 2024 Lantern Award winners are: