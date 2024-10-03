Roundup: Refinance demand / Rouses denied / Tax reform plan

Slight cooling: Mortgage rates slightly increased last week, but it was enough to take a little heat out of what had been a briefly red-hot refinance market. That caused total mortgage application volume to fall 1.3% for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Read more from CNBC.

Rogue green pepper: The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal from the parent company of Rouses Markets, letting stand a decision awarding more than $11,000 to a New Orleans woman injured when she slipped on a rogue green pepper on the floor of a checkout line. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Independent analysis: In response to Gov. Jeff Landry’s plan to call lawmakers into a special session to debate tax reform, RESET Louisiana—a nonpartisan collaboration between the Council for A Better Louisiana, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana and the Committee of 100—has hired economist and fiscal expert Greg Albrecht to conduct an independent analysis of the proposals and determine how they would impact taxpayers. Albrecht’s analysis will be limited to the major portions of the sales tax and personal income tax proposals. RESET will release the modeling before a special session the governor plans to call for November.