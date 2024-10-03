Louisiana is rethinking how it leverages federal funds to improve the grid

The Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it was directing $249 million for a program aimed to enhance the state’s energy security in the face of extreme weather events, The Center Square reports.

The money going to the Louisiana Hubs for Energy Resilient Energy Operation program is drawn from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $10.5 billion Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program.

Dustin Davidson, chief of staff for the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources, says the U.S. Department of Energy noticed that many grant applications for various projects often overlap in purpose.

“In the prior administration that application was more focused on hubs for resilient energy,” Davidson says. “It seemed that we were replicating a lot of the applications we had out there, so we took the initiative to rethink how to move forward with the program, and get a better understanding of what kind of critical infrastructure projects that we could fund.”

