Roundup: Mortgage rates / Spirit Airlines / TOPS scholarship

Spike: The average rate on the 30-year-fixed mortgage jumped 27 basis points Friday morning following the release of the government’s monthly employment report. The rate is now 6.53%. Read more from CNBC.

Next steps: Spirit Airlines has been in discussions with bondholders over the terms of a potential bankruptcy filing in the wake of its failed merger with JetBlue Airways, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more from The Wall Street.

Participation drops: The number of students participating in the state-financed Taylor Opportunity Program for Students has declined for the third year in a row, according to a report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. Read more from The Center Square.