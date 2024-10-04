Roundup: Dockworkers strike / CVS Health / Tax reform

Suspended: Ports impacted by this week’s strike began reopening late on Thursday after dockworkers and port operators reached a wage deal to settle the industry’s biggest work stoppage in nearly half a century, but clearing the cargo backlog will take time. At least 54 container ships queued outside the ports as the strike had prevented unloading and threatened shortages of anything from bananas to auto parts. Read more from Reuters.

Exploring options: CVS Health is considering breaking up the company. Shares of the company are down more than 20% this year as it grapples with higher-than-expected medical costs in its insurance unit and pharmacy reimbursement pressure, among other issues. Read more from CNBC.

A lot to consider: If the devil is in the details of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s sweeping tax overhaul, then Louisiana lawmakers have a lot of homework to do before a special session Landry wants to convene next month. Legislators received copies of bills Wednesday totaling hundreds of pages that comprise the governor’s plan for the most significant reworking of state taxes in 50 years. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.