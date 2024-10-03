Engineering company is expanding its local presence with this building purchase

Orbital Engineering Inc. is expanding its Capital Region operations with the purchase of a multitenant garden office building at the corner of Lake Sherwood Avenue North and American Way.

The company bought the property through 11512 Lake Sherwood 2 LLC from Formeller & Bogan Investments LLC for $1.5 million, according to a deal filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Justin Langlois and Foster Murphy with Stirling Properties brokered the deal for both sides.

Pittsburgh-based Orbital Engineering’s Baton Rouge office is adjacent to the purchased property.

Langlois says Orbital outgrew its current space and will move some of its operations into a 4,672-square-foot suite in the new building.

Community Financial Insurance and Frazee Recruiting Consultants are the building’s other tenants.

Orbital Engineering Inc. was established in 1969 to provide full-service solutions in areas including engineering and design, construction management, and asset integrity services. The company also has operations in Lake Charles and Hammond and major offices in Pittsburgh, Houston, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Detroit.