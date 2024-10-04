SCOTUS reaffirms two Biden administration environmental regulations

The Supreme Court on Friday left in place two Biden administration environmental regulations aimed at reducing industry emissions of planet warming methane and toxic mercury.

The justices did not detail their reasoning in the orders, which came after a flurry of emergency applications to block the rules from industry groups and Republican-leaning states. There were no noted dissents.

The high court is still considering challenges to a third rule aimed at curbing planet warming pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The regulations are part of a broader effort by the Biden administration aimed at curbing climate change that includes financial incentives to buy electric vehicles and upgrade infrastructure.

The industry groups and states had argued that the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority and set unattainable standards. The EPA said the regulations are squarely within its legal responsibilities and would protect the public.

Read the full story.