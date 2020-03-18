Where businesses and employees impacted by the coronavirus can get assistance  

Louisiana leaders are taking strong measures in an effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic, instituting a series of restrictions on businesses and a ban on large gatherings. While perhaps necessary, there are economic ramifications associated with these measures that could have a devastating impact on Baton Rouge businesses.

Daily Report has compiled a list of resources, from tips for managing workers remotely to where to apply for unemployment insurance should you lose your job as a result of COVID-19.

• Get information about U.S. Small Business Association disaster loans.

• Check the CDC guidelines for businesses.

• See the LABI “combating coronavirus” page which includes important contact information as well as a link for a March 19 webinar.

• Take the BRAC survey to help measure the impact of COVID-19 on the local business community.

• Read a how-to guide for applying for unemployment insurance from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

• Donate to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s emergency relief fund.

• Harvard Business Review offers tips for dealing with remote teams.