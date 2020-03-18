Where businesses and employees impacted by the coronavirus can get assistance  

By
-

Louisiana leaders are taking strong measures in an effort to slow the coronavirus pandemic, instituting a series of restrictions on businesses and a ban on large gatherings. While perhaps necessary, there are economic ramifications associated with these measures that could have a devastating impact on Baton Rouge businesses.

Daily Report has compiled a list of resources, from tips for managing workers remotely to where to apply for unemployment insurance should you lose your job as a result of COVID-19.  

Get information about U.S. Small Business Association disaster loans.

Check the CDC guidelines for businesses. 

See the LABI “combating coronavirus” page which includes important contact information as well as a link for a March 19 webinar.

Take the BRAC survey to help measure the impact of COVID-19 on the local business community.

Read a how-to guide for applying for unemployment insurance from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Donate to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s emergency relief fund.

Harvard Business Review offers tips for dealing with remote teams.  

