Health Tip of the Week: Peptides – hype, hope and a few hard truths

Peptides are tiny strings of amino acids your body already uses to build muscle, heal tissue, and keep things running smoothly. Lately, they’re all over social media, promising everything from weight loss to “age reversal.” But here’s the catch: many injectable or online peptide products aren’t regulated, which means you may not know what you’re really getting. Side effects like blood pressure changes, headaches, or hormone imbalance are possible, too. If you’re feeling tired, stuck with weight changes or just curious about options, skip the TikTok tips and talk with a healthcare provider who knows your whole story.

