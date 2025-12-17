Roundup: Holi Services / Data center bubble / Warner Bros.

Acquired: Flexicrew Technical Services | Flexblue Staffing, a provider of turnkey recruiting and staffing solutions across the Gulf South, announced this week its acquisition of Holi Services Inc., a Baton Rouge-based staffing firm that has served the region since 1976. The acquisition strengthens FTS | Flexblue Staffing’s core market presence in New Orleans while significantly expanding its reach and operational scale in Baton Rouge. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Warning: A billionaire commercial real estate developer is warning that the booming data center market may be built on shaky financial ground. Fernando de Leon, founder of Leon Capital Group, says soaring valuations, limited exit history and long-term leases tied to fast-changing AI technology pose risks, even as major private equity firms continue to invest heavily. Read more from CNBC.

Advice to shareholders: Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of HBO and CNN, is advising its shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid by Paramount Skydance Corp. in favor of its original agreement with streaming giant Netflix, deeming the Paramount offer “inferior” and “inadequate.” Paramount, the parent of CBS and Nickelodeon, has been appealing directly to Warner Bros. shareholders with an offer to buy the whole company after the Warner Bros. board agreed to sell its streaming and studios businesses to Netflix. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be needed.