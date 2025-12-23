Marketing leaders prepare for layoffs as AI pressure mounts

Artificial intelligence is moving from buzzword to bottom-line mandate in corporate marketing—and jobs are increasingly on the line, The Wall Street Journal writes.

A new survey of chief marketing officers finds that more than one-third expect to cut staff over the next one to two years as CEOs and CFOs push for tangible savings from AI investments. At the largest companies, nearly half of marketing leaders anticipate layoffs, with some already reducing head count this year.

Executives say pressure is mounting to prove that costly AI tools can deliver efficiencies, often through eliminating redundant roles or reshaping creative teams. While some companies are using AI for tasks like voiceovers, customer polling and campaign optimization, many marketers remain skeptical of vendors’ claims and say they are still in a vetting phase.

The shift is unfolding alongside broader forces, including slower economic growth and a pullback from pandemic-era hiring. New AI-focused roles are emerging, but hiring remains limited, underscoring how cost-cutting—not transformation—currently dominates the AI conversation in marketing.

