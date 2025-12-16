ELIFIN’S Commercial Property of the Week: Former K-8 school campus for sale or lease

Sponsored by ELIFIN

4815 Lavey Lane offers a purpose-built K-8 school campus constructed in 2014. The ±42,500 SF facility on ±7.74 acres includes 25 classrooms, a full cafeteria with a commercial kitchen and walk-in freezer, a gymnasium with a stage, administrative areas, and additional space for future expansion. Positioned between two major arterial roads—±1.5 miles east of Plank Road (LA-67) and ±1.3 miles west of Main Street (LA-19)—the site provides convenient access. Situated within the Baker community and surrounded by residential neighborhoods, it represents a rare opportunity to acquire a comprehensive educational campus. For more information, click here or contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301.