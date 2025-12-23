ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Fully leased warehouse with upside for sale

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, ​​2375 Wooddale Blvd. is a ±20,800 SF fully leased warehouse yielding an 8% going-in cap rate. Offered at a low price per square foot, the property also provides upside through below-market rents as leases renew. Features include three roll-up doors, a dock-high ramp, three-phase power, and a small rear laydown yard supporting a range of industrial users and flexible loading configurations onsite. The property is located seconds from Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. For more information, click here or contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.