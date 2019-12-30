Elevate your leadership and your team with best-selling author, Jon Gordon

Jon Gordon, whose best-selling books and talks have inspired readers and audiences around the world, will share his ideas for elevating your leadership and your team in an appearance next month in Baton Rouge.

His principles have been put to the test by numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and college sports teams, school districts, hospitals, and nonprofits. He is the author of 16 books including seven best-sellers: The Energy Bus, The Carpenter, Training Camp, You Win in the Locker Room First, The Power of Positive Leadership, The Power of a Positive Team and his latest, The Coffee Bean. Jon and his tips have been featured on The Today Show, CNN, CNBC, The Golf Channel, Fox and Friends and in numerous magazines and newspapers.

The event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at HPC Arena, 19202 Highland Road. It is presented by Baton Rouge Business Report and sponsored by Acadian Home Theater and Automation, Investar Bank, Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge and Shell.

Tickets are $45 and are nonrefundable. Get tickets.

