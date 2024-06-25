Steve Mellor shares the roadmap for building an elite team on Strictly Business in July

What constitutes an elite team in business, and how do you build one? What are the most critical attributes to look for in its members? And how do you overcome the challenges in crafting that team?

Career Competitor founder and owner Steve Mellor will join Business Report‘s Strictly Business webcast at 11 a.m. July 17 to discuss best practices and strategies.

Mellor is an ICF PCC-certified executive coach who has worked and coached in high-performance industries for two decades.

As such, the former top-50 world-ranked competitive swimmer for Great Britain and Olympic swim coach has worked with elite athletes, business owners, executives and emerging leaders.

Through Career Competitor, he oversees coaching and workshop facilitation that ensures clients invest in their optimal selves when pursuing optimal performance. His mission is to educate, equip and empower audiences to make lasting investments in their personal growth, performance mindset and culture development. He’s also the author of Shock The World and the host of Career Competitor Podcast.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who will interview successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Register now.