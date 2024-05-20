Lee Michaels President Scott Berg shares customer service secrets on the June episode of Strictly Business

How do you handle customer complaints and turn negative experiences into positive ones? How do you keep your team motivated to deliver excellent customer service consistently? And how important is it to have a customer-centric approach in today’s business environment?

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry President Scott Berg will join Business Report‘s Strictly Business webcast at 11 a.m. June 19 to discuss best practices and strategies.

Berg is president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, known for its customer experience. He is deeply involved in the jewelry industry, having served as chair of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee and president of the American Gem Society.

He is actively involved in the Baton Rouge civic community with philanthropic endeavors including past chair of the board for United Way of Baton Rouge, The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. He is currently serving on the President’s Council for Tulane University.

Providing you and your team with the insights, advice and inspiration to thrive in a perpetually changing “new normal” is the driving force behind Business Report’s Strictly Business, a free, monthly webcast featuring in-depth interviews with Louisiana’s most successful CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Episodes airing on the third Wednesday of each month will be hosted by Business Report Executive Editor Penny Font, who will interview successful leaders as they not only share their professional stories but also offer advice to help others grow and improve their business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Register now.