ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Premier office building on Bankers Ave

Available for lease beginning in the summer of 2026, 5630 Bankers Ave. offers a ±14,480 square-foot two-story office building with an optional ±3,283 square-foot warehouse, providing excellent accessibility and privacy. Situated on ±1.4 acres, the site features an oversized parking lot, attractive landscaping and a window-lined exterior that fills the interior with natural light. The buildout includes a lobby, two conference rooms, two kitchens and multiple offices, storage rooms, and restrooms. The site is located seconds from I-10, College Drive and nearby retail within the Corporate Boulevard corridor. The surrounding area features numerous office buildings, restaurants, and bars for employees. Monument signage is included.

For more details, click here or contact Fabian Edwards at 985-974-8301.